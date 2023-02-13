Check Out The Calgary Hitmen 3rd Jersey!

On March 11th, Bret 'The Hitman" Hart will have his name raised to the rafters of the dome as part of the "Forever a Hitmen" campaign.

Bret was responsible for bringing Junior Hockey back to Calgary (the team is named after him) and with his efforts in the fight against prostate cancer why not now?!

The trio is complete. The third Bret Hart Jerseys are here 🔥



You can get yours now at the @CGYTeamStore. Proceeds will go to @prostatealberta. https://t.co/8K4Efo7eB8 pic.twitter.com/xYEq8UObvA — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) February 13, 2023

xx

"To have my banner raised at the dome just speaks a lot to me of my life's work as a wrestler in this city and things that my father did and how fortunate I am to be celebrated the way I am in my home city."

Bret fought prostate cancer in 2016.

Click here to grab your jersey.

To buy tickets for the March 11th game against Red Deer click here.

For more on this story click here.

Rock!

Foord