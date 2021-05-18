The Crew is a band made up of some big names in the Skate Punk genre of rock.

The Crew members are Fletcher Dragge and Byron McMackin of PENNYWISE, Tim Armstrong Matt Freeman of RANCID and Mike Muir of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES. (Check out those bands below)

"Byron and I had a demo of 'One Voice' laying around for couple years, and I thought it would be cool to bring a couple old friends on board to breath some new life into it. Watching these guys lay down their own personal trademark styles on this song was nothing short of amazing! I think it's safe to safe we're all pretty fucking stoked on the final product, and being able to donate proceeds to Musack feels pretty awesome as well. Find it, crank it up, and enjoy!" - Fletcher Dragge via blabbermouth.net

Collaborating with Tim Armstrong, Mike Muir and Matt Freeman has been an awesome experience, "Obviously, Byron Mcmackin and I go way back. - Fletcher Dragge via blabbermouth.net

And in good ole punk faith, The Crew's song One Voice will have 500 copies to sell with proceeds for Musack, an organization to help give children and teenagers a voice with music instruments and support for their teachers. To purhase your copy click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord