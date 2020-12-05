Check Out The Custom Bauer Skates For The World Jrs!

On Boxing Day Team Canada will play their first game against Germany at the World Junior Hockey Championships up in the Edmonton bubble and you may notice something a little 'extra.'

TSN's Bardown has reported that Team Canada along with Germany and all the other teams will have their Country's flag splashed on to their Bauer Skates.

And they look fancy!

You will get a look at the new skates as early as Christmas day as three games are on the schedule:

Switzerland taking on Slovakia, Germany vs. Finland, and Russia squaring off against the United States.

Custom skates for the #WorldJuniors leaked 👀. What country looks the best? 🔥👇 pic.twitter.com/ffL6d7qtr3 — BarDown (@BarDown) December 4, 2020

Right now Team Canada hopefuls are up in Red Deer trying out, and hats off to these young men. With Covid, they eat, play hockey and then wait around watching Netflix which i guess isn't much different from the rest of us but they are away from family and friends. To keep up to tabs with them click here!

As for those Skates, I wonder if this is the beginning of a new era of flashy skate wear.... (yes i'm thinking skates with Flames haha)

GO Canada Go!

Chris Foord