Check Out The Insane Parking Prices For Anyone Attending the Ram/49ers Game In LA!

If you know of anyone attending the 49ers / Rams game in LA, let them know about the insane parking prices...

There’s an interesting trend happening with Rams-49ers tickets: The “get in” price is beginning to drop below $600 (still the most expensive of the season) while the price of on-site parking passes has risen to above $300 with the NFL taking up so many spots for Super Bowl prep. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 27, 2022

Prepaid parking spots within 1.5 miles of SoFi Stadium are being sold online now too:



- $175 for a spot at a nearby high school.



- $200 for a spot at a nearby residential unit.



- $300 for a spot at a nearby home.



- $498.23 for a spot in the garage of a nearby medical center. pic.twitter.com/SfpXD8QCMy — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 27, 2022

Rock!

Chris Foord