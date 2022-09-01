Check Out The Merch For The 1st Taylor Hawkins Memorial Show

It will be a huge weekend for the Foo Fighters and their family, friends and fans as the first of two tribute shows for the late Taylor Hawkins will take place in London, England on Saturday. (link to watch below)

So many musicians will be on the bill as the life Taylor will be celebrated. Some of the musicians include Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Alanis Morissette who had Taylor for a drummer back in the mid nineties and many others. It will be a concert of a lifetime for anyone watching or actually going; and when a show is this big fans will want Merchandise! Check out what will be for sale for the UK show this Saturday...

Official #TaylorHawkins Tribute Concert merch benefiting @Musicsupport_uk and @MusiCares will be available tomorrow, Fri. 2 Sept outside Wembley Stadium.



12:00pm to 8:00pm

Wembley Stadium Olympic Way London HA9 0WS



Merch will also be available throughout the venue day of show. pic.twitter.com/FQsPxWyKCD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 1, 2022

..and in mighty fine taste, proceeds will be going to Charity.

NOW THERE IS ALSO A 2ND SHOW IN LOS ANGELES ON SEPTEMBER 27TH....SO TUNE IN WITH JESSE AND JD TUESDAY MORNING (Sept 6th) TO FIND OUT WHY WE'LL BE GOING CJAY NINETY-FOO ALL WEEK!

CLICK HERE for the link for both shows.

Rock!

Chris Foord