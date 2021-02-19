Check Out The Rink On Lake Tahoe Ready For NHL Action This Weekend

This weekend the NHL are playing with the prettiest back drop ever, the scenery around Lake Tahoe.

Check it out!

The view for the goalie:

NHL, NBC, Nick Cotsonika

This weekend Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights play in the 1 p.m. MT and the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers play on the same rink on Sunday a Noon MT.

"You're going to see some shots that you've never seen in a hockey game before," - NBC director Charlie Dammeyer (NHL.com)

To read up more on this Outdoor rink click here.

It sure would've been cool to see the battle of Alberta at lake Louise this weekend, maybe next year.

Rock!

Chris