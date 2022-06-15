iHeartRadio
Check Out The Tour Posters & Line Up For The Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Last week it was announced that two tribute shows will take place for the late great Taylor Hawkins.

The first show will take place in London, England on September 3rd and the second will be in Los Angeles on September 27th. 

Some performers like Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Brian May / Roger Taylor of Queen, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stoneage, and Woflgang Van Halen.

Check out the Posters below and who will be performing at each....

 

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 17th and can be purchased through ticketmaster.

RIP Taylor Hawkins

Chris Foord 

 

