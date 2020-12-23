Check Out These New Ice Bikes Available To Rent At Bowness Park!

Okay, you've heard of fat tire snow bikes, right?

You've heard of skating...duh.

Well, some genius decided to COMBINE THE TWO and create an ice bike!

I guess the idea is to ride them on a skating rink, and although part of me thinks they would be a very easy way to break your arm...they look absolutely worth it.

However, if you know anything about Bowness Park, you know that place can be insanely busy. Therefore, they've decided to create a 1.6 kilometer ice trail for you to skate on and SKATE BIKE ON!!!

And you thought this Winter was going to suck. HA!

There are 10 of these bikes available to rent. They only cost $12 per half hour or $20 per hour. Of course, bike helmets are required and each bike will be sanitized after every use.

The ice trail isn't totally ready for use right now, but you can still go rent these ice bikes and use them on the frozen lagoon, which is pretty sizeable. I would definitely suggest going on a week day and as early in the day as you can so you can avoid the evening and weekend crowd because you KNOW these things are going to be rented out super fast.

If you have ever ridden on an ice bike before or if you've already tried these ones at Bowness Park, let me know how it was! Before you know it, we'll be rocking these in the city streets as a new method of commuting to work!

...or maybe not. Just an idea.

For more info on the ice bikes and how to rent them, CLICK HERE to be taken to the page with full info.

Have fun, wear your helmet AND DON'T BREAK YOUR ARM for the love of Pete!

Image Credit: CTV Calgary