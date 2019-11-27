Check Out This Trailer For A Documentary About Layne Staley

Personally, I don't think we discuss Layne Staley or Alice In Chains nearly enough. I've been an AIC fan for years and even I don't know his story as much as I'd like to.

When I came across this trailer I was immediately thrown off by the low quality look of it and the lack of original content, but I'm willing to move past that to learn more about an incredible artist that we lost in such a tragic way.

What do you think?