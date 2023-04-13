Check To See When The YYC Street Cleaners Will Be In Your Neighborhood

Winter is over and now it's time to clean up our city streets and make them all sparkly for Spring and Summer.

The City Of Calgary will start street cleaning on April 17th and they urge you to pay attention to when they will be coming down your road so you can properly move your vehicles.

Some rules to follow according to Calgary.ca:

Watch for signs in your community, use the address lookup or sign-up for e-mail/text notifications.

On your sweeping day, move your car. Driveways, garages and alleyways are great alternatives (be sure to leave enough clearance).

If you have front street collection on your sweeping date, keep your bin off the road. Other locations include grassy boulevards and your lawn. Please don’t block the sidewalk.

Be sure to remove any non-standard, prohibited driveway ramps from the curb and gutter of a road that provides access to a front driveway onto private property. Please ensure any other obstructions, such as basketball nets, are also removed from the roadway.

Penalties for failing to move your car include:

If vehicles are towed:

to a nearby space, the vehicle owner will be issued a street sweeping ticket.

to an impound lot, the vehicle owner pays the ticket, tow, and impound fee.

Fines paid with in 10 days are $80, before 90 days $90 and after 30 days is $120.

So be prepared and find out when they City Street Cleaners will be down you street by clicking here.

Rock!

Foord

city of Calgary