Cheech Marin - Tres Papalote
I got to chat with Cheech Marin of Cheech and Chong fame about his brand new Mezcal 'Tres Papalote' that has hit liquor stores in Alberta.
Also, I know you know about Tommy Chong's roots in Alberta...did you know Cheech use to live here to?
Check this out!
