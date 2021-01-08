Chevelle Brand New Album and Single! Check It Out!
Chevelle has always been a cool band with a great sound. Big fan over here.
Chevelle – The Red
Chevelle – Send The Pain Below
Chevelle – Take Out The Gunman (LIVE)
Chevelle is now a two piece band so the sound may change a bit – but hopefully its not a bad thing. Chevelle is now frontman Pete Loeffler and drummer Sam Loeffler, their bassist Dean Bernardini left the band last year. Okay, who cares! What’s new? A brand new album from Chevelle NIRATIAS (Nothing Is Real And This Is A Simulation) is coming out March 5th and we just got the first single!
Chevelle – ‘Self Destructor’
And if you wanna check out the official music video…it just premiered here:
Love whats happening with rock music lately...keep it coming!
