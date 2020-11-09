Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters Chats With Jesse and JD

Fresh off the Foo Fighters' appearance on Saturday Night Live, Jesse and JD from CJAY 92 Calgary interview Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters to talk about their new single Shame Shame, and their new album Medicine at Midnight!

Chris talks about the record being a ‘party album’ - how this record was recorded before the pandemic, and how he hopes this record can be a bit of a diversion for their fans in these crazy times.

Chris Shiflett from Foo Fighters talks about how important touring is to a band like theirs, and how they sat on Medicine at Midnight because they were hoping to perform it to crowds.

Chris Shiflett tells us that Dave Grohl is an excellent barbecue cook, and walks us through the vibe of the Foo Fighters recording session (which included said barbecue). Chris gives us his thoughts on the future of live music, and explains how Dave’s personal influence affects the content of the record.

Have a listen here!

Here is the Foo Fighters new tune 'Shame Shame'

Foo Fighters did their new song on Saturday Night Live this weekend to!

They did a classic on SNL to.