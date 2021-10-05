CJAY 92 ROCKS

CJAY 92 HALLOWEEN HOWLER FEAT. IKONS – THE KISS EXPERIENCE AND IN/VETRTIGO

Friday, October 29

Delta South Downtown



Tickets on-sale Wednesday, October 6 at 8AM through Hotels Live.

Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges.

All ages

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE

Runs Tuesday, October 5th from 8am until Wednesday, October 6 at 7:59am, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use pre-sale code : HOWLER

CJAY 92 ROCKS Halloween Howler feat. IKONS - The KISS Experience at the Delta Calgary South on October 29!