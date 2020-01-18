CJAY 92 Makes the NBC Sports Page!

Okay this is cool, CJAY 92 and our much loved morning crew of Jesse and JD made it primetime yesterday.... The NBC Sports Page!

Incredible considering that this all started from tough hockey play and Shakespearish-ish post game comments of Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk. Those comments turned into Flames fans taking it much further. Quaterbacked by CJAY 92, Bell Media, Jesse and JD and the originator of the billboard idea, Mohamed Elsaghir and CJAY fans like you; thousands of dollars were raised for charities in Alberta.

Check out the NBC story here!

Go Flames Go!

CJAY 92 Rock!

Chris Foord