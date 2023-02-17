CJAY 92 Presents: Papa Roach Pre-Show Pop Up!

CJAY 92 presents the Papa Roach Pre-Show Pop Up event!

Happening at the King Eddy in Calgary, on February 28, 2023, the first 150 people in line get in for this once in a lifetime experience!

This first-come, first-served event is a special pre-show party taking place before the Rockzilla concert at the Big Four later that evening.

Papa Roach will be on-site at the King Eddy to play a special acoustic set-list, and be interviewed by our very own Jesse Modz and JD Lewis from CJAY Mornings!

Don't have your tickets to Rockzilla yet? Don't worry, you can Cut The Line by showing up at the King Eddy for the Papa Roach Pre-Show Pop Up! 10 lucky winners will win a pair of tickets to Rockzilla later that evening.

Plus, everyone who attends the Pop Up will be entered to win a Rockzilla Tour signed Cowboy Hat to complete the ultimate Rockzilla Rodeo look.

Doors open at 4pm on February 28, with the pre-show beginning at 5pm.

18+, no minors.

CJAY 92 presents the Papa Roach Pre-Show Pop Up, February 28, at the King Eddy!