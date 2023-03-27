CJAY 92 ROCKS Avenged Sevenfold with Alexisonfire!

CJAY 92 ROCKS Avenged Sevenfold with special guest Alexisonfire!

August 5, 2023, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Ticket presale is open from 10:00am - 10:00pm/MT on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Use the password OPENER to get access to purchase your tickets early!

General ticket sales open to the public on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00am/MT.

All tickets available to purchase here via Ticketmaster. This is an all ages show.

