CJAY 92 ROCKS Avenged Sevenfold with Alexisonfire!


CJAY 92 ROCKS Avenged Sevenfold with special guest Alexisonfire!

 

August 5, 2023, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

 

Ticket presale is open from 10:00am - 10:00pm/MT on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.  Use the password OPENER to get access to purchase your tickets early!

 

General ticket sales open to the public on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00am/MT.

 

All tickets available to purchase here via Ticketmaster.  This is an all ages show.

 

CJAY 92 ROCKS Avenged Sevenfold's Life is But a Dream... Tour with special guest Alexisonfire on August 5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome!

