Monday, July 6th
Big Four Roadhouse
Tickets are on-sale Friday, January 24th at 10AM through Ticketmaster.
18+ No Minors.
CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Wednesday, January 22 at 10AM till Thursday, January 23 at 10PM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : ROCKCS
CJAY 92 ROCKS Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist & The Tea Party at the Big Four Roadhouse on July 6!
