CJAY 92 ROCKS

BIG WRECK, HEADSTONES, MOIST & THE TEA PARTY

Monday, July 6th

Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets are on-sale Friday, January 24th at 10AM through Ticketmaster.

18+ No Minors.

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE

Runs Wednesday, January 22 at 10AM till Thursday, January 23 at 10PM, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use pre-sale code : ROCKCS

CJAY 92 ROCKS Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist & The Tea Party at the Big Four Roadhouse on July 6!