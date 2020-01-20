iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

CJAY 92 ROCKS BIG WRECK, HEADSTONES, MOIST & THE TEA PARTY

BWHMTP_Trending

CJAY 92 ROCKS
BIG WRECK, HEADSTONES, MOIST & THE TEA PARTY

Monday, July 6th 
Big Four Roadhouse

Tickets are on-sale Friday, January 24th at 10AM through Ticketmaster.
18+ No Minors.

 

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Wednesday, January 22 at 10AM till Thursday, January 23 at 10PM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : ROCKCS

 

CJAY 92 ROCKS Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist & The Tea Party at the Big Four Roadhouse on July 6!

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!