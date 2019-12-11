CJAY 92 ROCKS BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
Saturday, March 7
MacEwan Hall
Tickets are on-sale Friday, December 13 at 10am through Eventbrite.
Tickets starting at $49.50, plus service charges. All Ages.
CJAY 92 ROCKS Black Label Society on March 7 at MacEwan Hall!
