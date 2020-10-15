CJAY 92 ROCKS BUCKCHERRY WITH BIF NAKED | RESCHEDULED
CJAY 92 ROCKS
BUCKCHERRY
WITH BIF NAKED
Thursday, April 29, 2021 – NEW DATE
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Tickets are on-sale NOW through Ticketmaster.ca
Tickets starting at $49.50, plus service charges. All Ages.
Original tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For additional ticket enquiries, contact Grey Eagle Resort & Casino or Ticketmaster directly.
