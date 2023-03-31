CJAY 92 Rocks Bush!

July 13, 2023 at The Back Alley Stampede Events Tent.

Tickets are on sale now via The Back Alley's website here. Looking for the best deal? Use the pre-sale password BUSH to get your tickets at the lowest available price, while supplies last!

General admission prices start at $70.00 CAD, plus service charges. This is an 18+ show, no minors.

Listen to CJAY 92 now for details on how you could win your way in to the show!

CJAY 92 Rocks Bush on July 13 at The Back Alley Stampede Events Tent!