CJAY 92 Rocks Collective Soul!

August 11, 2023 at the Grey Eagle Event Centre.

Ticket pre-sales are live now until 10:00pm/MT on March 22, 2023. Use the password SHINE for early ticket access.

General on sale opens on March 23 at 10:00am/MT. All tickets available via Ticketmaster. Click here to purchase.

All ages welcome.

CJAY 92 Rocks Collective Soul on August 11, 2023 at the Grey Eagle Event Centre!