CJAY 92 Rocks Disturbed with Theory of a Deadman!


CJAY 92 Rocks Disturbed's 2023 North American tour 'Take Back Your Life!

 

Coming to Alberta on May 10, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

 

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am MT on Friday, February 10, 2023, via Ticketmaster.

 

Canadian stops on the tour will feature support from Theory of a Deadman.

 

Stay tuned to CJAY 92 for your chance to win your way in to the show!

 

CJAY 92 Rocks Disturbed with Theory of a Deadman on May 10, 2023, at Rogers Place in Edmonton!

