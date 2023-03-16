CJAY 92 ROCKS Dungeon Wrestling: Unfinished Business

CJAY 92 is excited to prestent Dungeon Wrestling: Unfinished Business!

Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Victoria Pavilion.

Tickets are on sale now via EVENT BRITE. Starting at $39, plus service fees.

For your chance to win tickets to this fun event for families and people of all ages, including a Meet & Greet with the wrestlers, listen to CJAY Mornings with Jesse and JD! Plus, keep an eye out on CJAY92.com for your chance to win.

CJAY 92 presents Dungeon Wrestling: Unfinished Business on April 7 at the Victoria Pavilion, Stampede Grounds.