CJAY 92 ROCKS GEDfest

CJAY 92 ROCKS the fifth annual GEDfest celebrating the life of Gordon Edgar Downie and the music of The Tragically Hip! Funds raised through this event are in support of the Alberta Cancer Foundation's OwnCancer fundraising campaign supporting the Calgary Cancer Centre. The evening will be emceed by CJAY 92's own Jesse Modz!

October 15th, 2022 at The Rooftop YYC.

Tickets are on sale now through Show Pass, starting at $40.00 CAD, plus service charges. 18+ no minors.

