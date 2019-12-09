CJAY 92 ROCKS MATTHEW GOOD
CJAY 92 ROCKS
MATTHEW GOOD
Thursday, April 2
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Tickets are on-sale Friday, December 13th at 10AM through Ticketmaster.
Tickets starting at $52.25, plus service charges.
All Ages.
CJAY 92 ROCKS Matthew Good at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on April 2nd!
CONTESTS
-
Jesse & JD's $20,000 Christmas Secret WishNominate a deserving family today! We could deliver the Christmas of their dreams.
-
Alexisonfire TicketsListen to The Krys Stewart Show all week to win tickets!
-
CJAY 92 Music DirectorsRate Our Rock to win $200 CASH!