CJAY 92 Rocks Megadeth!

May 2, 2023 at the Grey Eagle Event Centre.



Want to secure your tickets early? Use the pre-sale password OPENER to get early access to tickets from 10:00am - 10:00pm on Wednesday, March 8th via Megadeth.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 9, at 10:00am local time via Megadeth.com.

Supporting acts for the show include Bullet For My Valentine and Oni!

CJAY 92 Rocks Megadeth with special guests Bullet For My Valentine and Oni at the Grey Eagle Event Centre on May 2, 2023!