CJAY 92 Rocks Metallica's M72 World Tour!
CJAY 92 Rocks Metallica's M72 World Tour on Aug. 23 and 25, 2024 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton!
We had all the details about the tour – and the band's new album – on Monday morning! Click here!
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. MT on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, via Ticketmaster.
All ages welcome at the discretion of parents/guardians. Explicit language may be used during the performance.
CJAY 92 Rocks Metallica on Aug. 23 and 25, 2024 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton!