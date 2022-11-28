CJAY 92 Rocks Metallica's M72 World Tour on Aug. 23 and 25, 2024 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton!

We had all the details about the tour – and the band's new album – on Monday morning! Click here!

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. MT on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, via Ticketmaster.

All ages welcome at the discretion of parents/guardians. Explicit language may be used during the performance.

CJAY 92 Rocks Metallica on Aug. 23 and 25, 2024 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton!