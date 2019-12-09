CJAY 92 ROCKS MILKY CHANCE
Saturday, April 18
Grey Eagle Resort & Casnio
Tickets are on-sale Friday, December 13th at 10AM through Ticketmaster.
Tickets starting at $40.00, plus service charges.
All Ages.
