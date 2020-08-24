CJAY 92 ROCKS MILKY CHANCE | RESCHEDULED

CJAY 92 ROCKS

MILKY CHANCE

Thursday, July 29, 2021 - NEW DATE

Grey Eagle Resort & Casnio

Tickets on-sale NOW through Ticketmaster.ca

Tickets starting at $40.00, plus service charges. All Ages.

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.

CJAY 92 ROCKS Milky Chance at The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on October 8!