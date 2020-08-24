CJAY 92 ROCKS MILKY CHANCE | RESCHEDULED
CJAY 92 ROCKS
MILKY CHANCE
Thursday, July 29, 2021 - NEW DATE
Grey Eagle Resort & Casnio
Tickets on-sale NOW through Ticketmaster.ca
Tickets starting at $40.00, plus service charges. All Ages.
Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
CJAY 92 ROCKS Milky Chance at The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on October 8!
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestStarting Monday, August 31, Name That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
Sandman VIP ExperienceLIVE MUSIC is BACK, now with social distancing! Listen to Mandatory Metallica at 3PM for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.