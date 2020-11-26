CJAY 92 ROCKS

PINK 4REUD - PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE

Saturday, December 19

Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre

Tickets on-sale Friday, November 27 at 10AM through Hotels Live.

Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges.

All ages.

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE

Runs Thursday, November 26th from10am until Friday, November 27th at 9:59AM, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use pre-sale code : HOTELSLIVE

CJAY 92 ROCKS Pink 4reud - Pink Floyd Tribute at Delta Calgary South on December 19!