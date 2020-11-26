CJAY 92 ROCKS PINK 4REUD - PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE
CJAY 92 ROCKS
PINK 4REUD - PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE
Saturday, December 19
Delta Calgary South - Atrium Commons Event Centre
Tickets on-sale Friday, November 27 at 10AM through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges.
All ages.
CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Thursday, November 26th from10am until Friday, November 27th at 9:59AM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : HOTELSLIVE
CJAY 92 ROCKS Pink 4reud - Pink Floyd Tribute at Delta Calgary South on December 19!
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
CJAY 92's $20,000 Christmas PayrollStarting November 30, get on CJAY 92 Christmas Payroll and instantly win $100! You'll make $100 every hour, until someone takes your spot on the Christmas Payroll.
-
CJAY 92's Employee of the WeekShow us how you're listening to CJAY 92 on the jobsite for your chance to win a $679 CRAFTSMAN® V20 Cordless 8 Tool Combo kit!