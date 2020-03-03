CJAY 92 ROCKS

POP EVIL WITH BRKN LOVE

Tuesday, June 9

The Gateway at SAIT

Tickets are on-sale Friday, March 6 at 10am through Ticketmaster.

18+ No Minors.

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE

Runs Wednesday, March 4 at 10AM till Thursday, March 5 at 10PM, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use pre-sale code : BELEGENDARY

