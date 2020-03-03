CJAY 92 ROCKS POP EVIL WITH BRKN LOVE
CJAY 92 ROCKS
POP EVIL WITH BRKN LOVE
Tuesday, June 9
The Gateway at SAIT
Tickets are on-sale Friday, March 6 at 10am through Ticketmaster.
18+ No Minors.
CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Wednesday, March 4 at 10AM till Thursday, March 5 at 10PM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : BELEGENDARY
CJAY 92 ROCKS Pop Evil with BRKN LOVE at The Gateway on June 9th!
