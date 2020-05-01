CJAY 92 ROCKS RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE | RESCHEDULED

From Rage Against The Machine:

Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (heath and safety permitting) are below and YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONORED for the postponed shows. During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, ANYONE who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase. We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE



Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets are on-sale NOW through Ticketmaster.ca

Tickets starting at $190, plus service charges. All Ages.

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.

