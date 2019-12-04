iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

CJAY 92 ROCKS ROYAL TUSK WITH BRKN LOVE

RoyalTusk_Trending

CJAY 92 ROCKS
ROYAL TUSK WITH BRKN LOVE
and special guests SIGHTS & SOUNDS

Thursday, February 20
The Gateway at SAIT

Tickets are on-sale Friday, December 6 at 10am through Ticketmaster.
Tickets starting at $14.95, plus service charges.18+ No Minors.

 

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Thursday December 5 from 10AM to 10PM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : DIEKNOWING

 

CJAY 92 ROCKS Royal Tusk with BRKN LOVE at The Gateway on February 20th!

Sum 41 Radio

Hit play and listen to their best songs along with similar artists.

 

 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!