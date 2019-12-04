CJAY 92 ROCKS

ROYAL TUSK WITH BRKN LOVE

and special guests SIGHTS & SOUNDS

Thursday, February 20

The Gateway at SAIT

Tickets are on-sale Friday, December 6 at 10am through Ticketmaster.

Tickets starting at $14.95, plus service charges.18+ No Minors.

Runs Thursday December 5 from 10AM to 10PM, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use pre-sale code : DIEKNOWING

