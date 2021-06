CJAY 92 ROCKS

SANDMAN - THE ONLY SANCTIONED METALLICA TRIBUTE

Friday, July 23

Ramada Plaza Calgary Downtown - Pool Deck Stage

Tickets on-sale Thursday, June 24 at 10AM through Hotels Live.

Tickets starting at $50.00 per person, plus service charges.

All ages.

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE

Runs Wednesday, July 23 from10am until Thursday, July 24, at 9:59am, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use pre-sale code : ONE

