CJAY 92 ROCKS SEBASTIAN BACH | RESCHEDULED
CJAY 92 ROCKS
SEBASTIAN BACH
31st Anniversary Tour
Performs The First Record “Skid Row” In Its Entirety!
Friday, November 6 – NEW DATE
The Palace Theatre
Tickets are on-sale NOW through Ticketmaster.ca.
18+ No Minors.
Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled date. For further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
CJAY 92 ROCKS Sebeastian Bach at The Palace Theatre on November 6!
