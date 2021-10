CJAY 92 ROCKS

SHINEDOWN

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS POP EVIL & AYRON JONES

Saturday, February 12

Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Tickets on-sale Friday, October 15 at 10AM through Tickemaster.

Tickets starting at $64.50, plus service charges.

All ages.

CJAY 92 ROCKS Shinedown at the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino on February 12!