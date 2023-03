CJAY 92 Rocks Social Distortion!

July 10, 2023 at MacEwan Hall in Calgary.

Featuring special guests The BellRays!

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10:00am MT on Friday, March 24, 2023 via ShowClix. Prices start at $55.00, plus service charges.

All ages welcome. Doors open at 7:00pm.

CJAY 92 Rocks Social Distortion on July 10, 2023 at MacEwan Hall!