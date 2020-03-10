iHeartRadio
CJAY 92 ROCKS SOUNDTRACK MUSIC FESTIVAL

SoundTrackMusicFestival_Trending

CJAY 92 ROCKS
SOUNDTRACK MUSIC FESTIVAL
Third Eye Blind, The Trews, Everlast, Practically Hip & MORE!

June 26 & June 27
Kinsmen Park in Edmonton
 

Tickets are on-sale Friday, March 13 at 10am at Soundtrackfestival.com.
Tickets starting at $99.00 (13+ years) and $30.00 (6-12 years), plus service charges
All Ages.

 

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Thursday, March 12 from 10AM to 10PM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : SMFCJAY

 

CJAY 92 ROCKS Soundtrack Music Festival at Kinsmen Park in Edmonton on June 26 & 27!

