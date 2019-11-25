CJAY 92 ROCKS

THE BLUE STONES

Saturday, March 21

The Gateway at SAIT

Tickets are on-sale Wednesday, November 27th at 10AM through Ticketmaster.ca.

Tickets starting at $14.95, plus service charges. 18+ No Minors.

CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE

Runs Tuesday, November 26 at 10AM to 10PM, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use pre-sale code : RUST

CJAY 92 ROCKS The Blue Stones at The Gateway on March 21!