CJAY 92 ROCKS THE BLUE STONES
CJAY 92 ROCKS
THE BLUE STONES
Saturday, March 21
The Gateway at SAIT
Tickets are on-sale Wednesday, November 27th at 10AM through Ticketmaster.ca.
Tickets starting at $14.95, plus service charges. 18+ No Minors.
CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Tuesday, November 26 at 10AM to 10PM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : RUST
CJAY 92 ROCKS The Blue Stones at The Gateway on March 21!
