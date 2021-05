CJAY 92 ROCKS

The Glorious Sons with JJ Wilde

Saturday, January 29

MacEwan Hall



Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 4 at 10AM through The Glorious Sons website.

Tickets starting at $55.00, plus service charges.

CJAY ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE

Thursday, June 3rd from 10am until 10pm, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use code word: MAMA

