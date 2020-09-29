CJAY 92 ROCKS THE HALLOWEEN HOWLER FEAT. IKONS – THE KISS EXPERIENCE

CJAY 92 ROCKS

CJAY 92 HALLOWEEN HOWLER FEAT. IKONS – THE KISS EXPERIENCE AND BROKENTOYZ

Friday, October 30

Ramada Plaza Calgary Downtown - Pool Deck Stage

Tickets on-sale Wednesday, September 30 at 10AM through Hotels Live.

Tickets starting at $50 per person, plus service charges.

All Ages.



CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE

Runs Tuesday, September 29 at 10AM till September 30 at 9:59AM, while supplies last.

Click HERE and use pre-sale code : SPOOKY

CJAY 92 ROCKS Halloween Howler feat. IKONS - The KISS Experience at the Ramada Plaze Calgary Downtown on October 30!