CJAY 92 ROCKS THE HALLOWEEN HOWLER FEAT. IKONS – THE KISS EXPERIENCE

CJAY 92 HALLOWEEN HOWLER FEAT. IKONS – THE KISS EXPERIENCE AND BROKENTOYZ
Friday, October 30
Ramada Plaza Calgary Downtown - Pool Deck Stage
Tickets on-sale Wednesday, September 30 at 10AM through Hotels Live.
Tickets starting at $50 per person, plus service charges.
All Ages.
CJAY 92 ROCKAHOLICS PRE-SALE
Runs Tuesday, September 29 at 10AM till September 30 at 9:59AM, while supplies last.
Click HERE and use pre-sale code : SPOOKY
CJAY 92 ROCKS Halloween Howler feat. IKONS - The KISS Experience at the Ramada Plaze Calgary Downtown on October 30!
