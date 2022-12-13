CJAY 92 Rocks The Interrupters and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls with special guest Chuck Ragan!
April 26, 2023, at MacEwan Hall in Calgary.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:00am local time via Ticketmaster.
You have a chance to beat the box office by listening to Ash from 10:00am - 2:00pm each day this week.
Tickets start at $45.00, plus service charges. This is an all ages show.
