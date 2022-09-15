iHeartRadio
CJAY 92 ROCKS The Tragically Hip’s “Fully Completely” 30th Anniversary Dolby ATMOS listening session

CJAY 92 ROCKS The Tragically Hip’s “Fully Completely” 30th Anniversary Dolby ATMOS listening session + a special screening of the band’s classic documentary “Heksenketel” at Scotiabank Theatre Chinook on October 5th, 2022!

 

Tickets on sale NOW through Cineplex.  Tickets starting at $15.00 plus service charges.  All Ages.

 

