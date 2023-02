CJAY 92 Rocks Theory Of A Deadman!

May 11, 2023, at the Grey Eagle Event Centre.

Ticket pre-sale runs from 10:00am - 10:00pm/MT on February 16, 2023, via Ticketmaster. Use the presale code HURRICANE so you can get your tickets early!

General on-sale opens to the public at 10:00am/MT on Friday, February 17, 2023 via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $49.50, plus service charges.

CJAY 92 Rocks Theory Of A Deadman on May 11 at the Grey Eagle Event Centre!