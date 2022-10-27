CJAY 92’s Jesse & JD present NMC Jam Club

For: Youth ages 13-19

Location: Studio Bell

Day & Time: Thursdays from 3:00pm to 6:00 pm

Cost: Free

Jam Club is a free after-school drop-in program for teens looking to practice their skills and explore their creative potential, all the while making new friends.

All skill levels are welcome – whether you’re a guitar prodigy or you’ve only recently been toying with the idea of picking up a new musical hobby, Jam Club is the place to be!

As a drop-in program, no registration is required. Students can drop in at any time between 3:00pm and 6:00pm and there is no obligation to attend week to week. Snacks and drinks are provided.

For more information, please email education@nmc.ca.