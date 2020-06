My buddy Garry Klettke of MJ Liquor Distribution has some pretty neat celebrity clients under his belt - Billy Gibbons, Sammy Hagar, Rick Springfield and Clown from Slipknot just to name a few.

He told me that Slipknot has a whisky coming out called No. 9, it's going to be in Wine and Beyond by the end of the week. So we called up Clown from Slipknot, the man behind the new Whisky to talk about it.

Have a listen!