I bet you didn’t know Dexter Holland of The Offspring was a pilot! The Offspring have started ‘Cockpit Karaoke’ where Dexter flies in a plane with Noodles and they belt out Offspring songs.

Imagine how cool it would be if The Offspring brougt up all kinds of rockstars in the plane and had them sing their songs 27.000 feet in the air?



Check out The Offspring singing 'Come Out And Play' in the first episode of 'Cockpit Karaoke'!





and here is a snippet of them doing 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

