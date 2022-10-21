College Wrestlers Are Forced To Wrestle A Grizzly!

This is one of the craziest bear attack stories I’ve ever heard. Two college wrestlers were out in Wyoming’s Shoshone National Forest near the Montana border and Yellowstone National Park

Now enter a grizzly bear into the story.

Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry both wrestlers from Northwest College, were hiking in the woods when they say a grizzly bear surprised them out of the trees and attacked Lowry.

The bear grabbed Brady's arm and was “biting my back, my butt, my shoulder,” he told the Deseret News. Kendall attempted to distract the bear by throwing things and yelling, then tried to pull the bear away from his teammate.

That's when the bear turned its focus onto him which turned into a full-blown fight.

Kendall said the bear eventually relented and walked away, only to circle back for a second attack. That's when it bit down on his head.

"I could hear when his teeth would hit my skull, I could feel when he'd bite down on my bones and they'd kind of crunch," he said.

Kendall was airlifted to a local hospital where he received 60 staples in his head. Brady was taken via ambulance and was treated for a compound fracture in his left arm.