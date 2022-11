Congrats to Ozzy on his 4 Grammy Nominations! Considering he was still on the mend from a surgery while putting this together, it's an incredible achievement!

~Reap

I’m honestly overwhelmed. Making this record was a great way to me to get back to work as I continued to heal. It’s pretty great to be acknowledged at this point in my career #PatientNumber9 pic.twitter.com/0My6Tk02dP — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) November 16, 2022

*@ozzyosbourne via Twitter